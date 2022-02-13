Veritable L.P. Has $330,000 Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 44.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.
CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
