Veritable L.P. Raises Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,137,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 668.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

