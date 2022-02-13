Veritable L.P. Reduces Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Saia were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 1,104.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in Saia by 17.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after acquiring an additional 36,390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Saia by 18.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $264.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.02 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

