Veritable L.P. Sells 416 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 318,298 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after buying an additional 205,700 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,519,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of SKY opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

