Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Down 98.1% in January

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VRUS stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Verus International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
Verus International Company Profile
