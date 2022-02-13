Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Down 98.1% in January

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VRUS stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Verus International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Get Verus International alerts:

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.