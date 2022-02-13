Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Viasat by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

