Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Earnings Results

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Craig Brown acquired 29,400 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $1,017,828.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Victory Capital by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Victory Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.