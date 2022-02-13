VIDT Datalink Reaches Market Cap of $24.95 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001192 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $24.95 million and $13.15 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

