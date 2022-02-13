Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vimeo by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vimeo by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vimeo by 947.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period.

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

