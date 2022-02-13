Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €115.00 by UBS Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €115.00 ($132.18) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($120.69) price target on Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($125.29) price target on Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($131.03) price target on Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €119.00 ($136.78) price target on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($136.78) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €110.31 ($126.80).

EPA:DG opened at €102.22 ($117.49) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €91.65. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($79.93) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($102.07).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

