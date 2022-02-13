Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.00

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 3867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

