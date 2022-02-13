VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.
VTGN opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.55.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.
