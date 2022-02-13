Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

