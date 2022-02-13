VMware (NYSE:VMW) Shares Down 3.5%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $128.97 and last traded at $129.04. Approximately 30,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,955,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.77.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.

Get VMware alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.71. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.