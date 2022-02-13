VMware (NYSE:VMW) Shares Down 3.5%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $128.97 and last traded at $129.04. Approximately 30,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,955,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.77.
VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.71. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile (NYSE:VMW)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
