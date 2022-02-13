Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 138.90 ($1.88) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.13. The company has a market cap of £37.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -277.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

