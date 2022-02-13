Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 240,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,923,859 shares.The stock last traded at $20.81 and had previously closed at $20.87.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -296.96, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,335,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
