Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 240,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,923,859 shares.The stock last traded at $20.81 and had previously closed at $20.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Get Vonage alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -296.96, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,602,109 shares of company stock worth $74,535,626 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,335,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.