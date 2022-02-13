VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Chairman John J. Shalam Sells 17,340 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Chairman John J. Shalam sold 17,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $225,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VOXX opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.33. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VOXX International by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in VOXX International by 128.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VOXX International by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

