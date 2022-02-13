Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 31,719 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,801 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Umpqua worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after buying an additional 2,627,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Umpqua by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,926,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Umpqua by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

