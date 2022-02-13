Voya Investment Management LLC Has $12.23 Million Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.01.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.