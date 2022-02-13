Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,439 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,724,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,543,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $50.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

