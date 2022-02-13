Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 32,696 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,696 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,410,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TU opened at $24.77 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

