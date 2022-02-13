Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $362.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.