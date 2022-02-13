Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 23,710 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 23,710 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Provident Financial Services worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 44.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth $830,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 921.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,144,000 after purchasing an additional 67,383 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $23.76 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

