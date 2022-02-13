Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($36.78) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.14) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.78) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.63) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €32.00 ($36.78) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.95) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Neuson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.75 ($35.34).

ETR WAC opened at €22.88 ($26.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €16.15 ($18.56) and a 1-year high of €30.90 ($35.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.67.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

