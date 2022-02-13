Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.62.

DIS opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

