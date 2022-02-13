Warburg Research Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.59) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.41) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Monday, January 31st. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.84) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.69) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DIC Asset currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.90 ($21.72).

Shares of DIC Asset stock opened at €15.29 ($17.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €13.55 ($15.57) and a 12-month high of €16.84 ($19.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.23.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

