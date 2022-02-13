Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,610 ($21.77) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of WOSG opened at GBX 1,318 ($17.82) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,357.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,184.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 602 ($8.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,600 ($21.64).

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

In other news, insider Anders Romberg sold 341,487 shares of Watches of Switzerland Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,423 ($19.24), for a total transaction of £4,859,360.01 ($6,571,142.68).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.