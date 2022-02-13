Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Sold by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C decreased its position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614,729 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 6.33% of Wave Life Sciences worth $15,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 15.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 12.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 562,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 292.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.50. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

