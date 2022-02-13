Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Shares of OKE opened at $64.51 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

