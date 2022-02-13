Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $124,000 Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.73. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

