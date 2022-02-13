Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $76.47 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $78.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,616 shares of company stock worth $35,025,867 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

