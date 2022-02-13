Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Get Weber alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of WEBR opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Weber has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weber will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.