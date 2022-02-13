Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the January 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIX. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $105,000.
Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.38. 307,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,170. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $7.75.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
