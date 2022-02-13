Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Westlake Chemical worth $36,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $109.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

