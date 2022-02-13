Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of WY opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

