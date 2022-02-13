WHALE Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.35 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. WHALE has a market cap of $52.33 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $6.97 or 0.00016445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.44 or 0.06796181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,243.44 or 0.99739362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00048954 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

