Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.27. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

NYSE WPM traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.98. 2,484,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

