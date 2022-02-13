WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives $24.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $42,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $319,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,820. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,816. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

