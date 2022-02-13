Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.00.
WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.
NYSE:WSM traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,474. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $223.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.66 and its 200-day moving average is $175.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
