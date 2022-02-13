WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WCBR stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

Get WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 24.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.