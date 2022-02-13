WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.95

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.95 and traded as low as $36.03. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 928,020 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

