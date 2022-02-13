Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.87. Workday posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

Workday stock traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,292. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,586.62, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

