World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 1,469.7% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.20% of World Quantum Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Friday. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition (NYSE:WQGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter.

About World Quantum Growth Acquisition

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

