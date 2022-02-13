W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) traded up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.48. 111,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,506,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,849,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 1,450,247 shares during the period. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

