W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) traded up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.48. 111,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,506,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.93.
W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
