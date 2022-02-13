WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 199.0% in January

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a growth of 199.0% from the January 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $14.26 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.