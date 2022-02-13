WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 199.0% in January

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a growth of 199.0% from the January 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $14.26 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
