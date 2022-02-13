Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Position Lifted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 612.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,241 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 546,608 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,305,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,741,000 after purchasing an additional 184,378 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 110,791 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 615,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WH stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

