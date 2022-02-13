Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE XBC opened at C$1.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$275.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.69. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$1.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.85.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

