XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $95.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

