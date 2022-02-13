Yelp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,232 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 212% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,037 call options.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Get Yelp alerts:

NYSE YELP opened at $35.93 on Friday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,071,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,415 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 467,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 958,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $38,296,000 after acquiring an additional 449,547 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.