YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “
Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
