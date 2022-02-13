YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $3,376,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $3,406,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

